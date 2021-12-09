Thomas J. Kazmierski, of Niles

Jan. 17, 1941 — Dec. 5, 2021

Thomas J. Kazmierski, 80, of Niles, peacefully passed away after a long battle with illness at the Riveridge Manor on Dec. 5, 2021.

He was born to the late Louis and Geneva (Transue) Kazmierski on Jan. 17, 1941.

Thomas was a man that everyone looked forward to spending time with. He enjoyed his family and friends more than anything. He would host as often as he could and absolutely loved being the “grillmaster” for the company he had over. He was known for a handful of things but what he took the most pride in was his ability to cook. Whenever he had company coming over they would know that Thomas had a stocked fridge and probably something on the grill. Burgers, hotdogs, steak, or pork chops were a few things that he enjoyed grilling the most. He was known well throughout the community for his famous canned hot pepper mix as well. In his later years, he wasn’t as active but the one place you could always find him was in the kitchen. Luckily for him, his loving wife, Paula, didn’t mind helping him out with cleaning up after. Paula and Thomas were married on July 18, 1964, in the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Niles. He was born and raised in the Michiana area and after their wedding, they decided to have their one and only child, Ginger.

Thomas enjoyed being a father but when his grandkids were born they stole the show. Weather permitting, Thomas would take his wife, daughter and grandkids on camping trips to Silver Lake. He also enjoyed some time down in Daytona, Florida, where he could let loose and get away from work. He valued the little things in life and was able to find peace and comfort right at home too. He served in the U.S. Army for a period of time and when he was honorably discharged he took what he knew and began a career as a truck driver. One of his special interests were vehicles; he had owned a couple of GTO’s but his all-time favorite was his ’57 Chevy. His favorite warm-weather activity was boating and anything involving the water. Sitting on the boat drinking an ice-cold Keystone Light was exactly how he preferred to spend his free time. Thomas was a great friend, husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by everyone who was blessed with knowing him.

Preceding Thomas is in death are his two parents, Louis and Geneva Kazmierski; and both of his siblings, Fred and Michael Kazmierski.

Thomas is survived by the woman he loved most, Paula Kazmierski; his first and only child, Ginger Michelle (Kazmierski) Andres; his three loving grandchildren, Andrew Bonham, Chase Andres, Allison Andres; and many other family members and friends.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation may donate directly to St. Mark’s Catholic Parish in Niles.

No public services will be held at this time. The family will be celebrating his life privately.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.