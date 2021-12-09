Limnologist appointed to Silver Creek Planning Commission

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — A local township’s board members agreed that despite having more quality candidates for an open position than they had ever seen, one candidate stood out above the rest.

Veronnica Kenreich – a limnologist and project manager for Restorative Lakes Sciences – was appointed to the Silver Creek Township Planning Commission at the township’s regular board meeting on Wednesday.

Kenreich, known as “Ronnie,” has experience working with the township as part of her job at Restorative Lakes Sciences, which conducts environmental research focused on the aquatic ecology of lakes, as well as advising communities on, managing and restoring lakes.

Members of the board agreed she was both highly qualified for the position, and Kenreich said she was excited for the opportunity.

“I’m interested to become more involved in the planning of our community,” Kenreich said, adding her passion for environmental sustainability is something she will bring to the planning commission. “My big thing is making sure we’re building right and forward and in a positive direction that doesn’t impact our environment adversely. Sister Lakes is growing in population and building, we need to build smart and safe for the lakes and surrounding farm community.”

Township supervisor Mick Braman said Kenreich not only was the most qualified for the position, but also represented a different perspective for the commission.

“I think that our boards need to have more of a female voice,” he said. “In days gone by, females were in the back of the room, but I think times have really changed on that, and somebody like Ronnie really brings a lot to the table. She not only knows about the lakes, but she has a relation that is in the agricultural community as well. I think she could really be kind of a two-way player, so to speak.”

Kenreich will to fill the remainder of the term vacated by Planning Commission Chairman Terry Harris, who resigned effective Dec. 31 at October’s planning commission meeting. His term runs until the end of 2022.

“Ronnie and I have talked many a time about a lot of things in the township,” said former township supervisor and current trustee Bill Saunders, who made the motion to appoint Kenreich. “Her grandfather was a great friend of mine. He was wise gentleman that I relied on an awful lot.”

The two other applicants were Randy Hoenes Jr. and Liberty Nevins. Board members commented that they hope Hoenes Jr. and Nevins both continue with their interest in local government, because more positions were bound to open up sooner rather than later.

“We are so fortunate to have three such good candidates,” said Trustee Mike Glynn. “This is just not normal for us. Everybody is excellent.”

The board also passed a resolution was approved to recognize outgoing chairman Harris for his six years of contributions to the township. Nick Barnes, who was reappointed to the planning commission Wednesday, will replace Harris as chairman.

In other business, the board: