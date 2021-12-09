Jacob Morales-Florian, of Manistee

July 18, 1994 — Dec. 4, 2021

Jacob Morales-Florian, 27, of Manistee, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Holy Maternity Catholic Church, 210 N. Front St. Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 1 until 2 p.m.. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Jakes name may be made to the family, in care of Rachel Villalobos for the care of Jakes daughters, Miviegha and Annylei. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

Jake was born July 18, 1994, in Niles to Rachel (Florian) Villalobos. He was a hard-working man, he worked for Amptech Inc. for many years. Jake had a love for sports; he enjoyed playing basketball, football and soccer and was an avid University of Michigan fan. In his spare time, he enjoyed gaming, skateboarding and visiting the water. Most of all he loved his family, especially his daughters who meant the world to him.

Jake is survived by his mother, Rachel Villalobos; children, Miviegha Florian-Fair and Annylei Florian-Fair; siblings, Dakota (Leena Lytle) Price and Erika Villalobos; grandmother, Olivia Morales; and step-grandmother, Sylvia Fonseca. He was preceded in death by his father, Erasmo “Nano” Villalobos; daughter, Fallen Florian-Fair; and grandparents, Rachel Maxine Florian and Robert Bruce Florian, Sr.