April 14, 1939 — Nov. 27, 2021

Donald Nelson “Don” Hallowell, passed away on Nov. 27, 2021, at the age of 82. His battle with serious medical conditions over the past 20 years, speaks of his determination to spend as much time with his loving wife and his six grandchildren who brought him the greatest joy.

Don was born April 14, 1939, in Flint, Michigan to George Nelson and Mildred Edith (Wakeman) Hallowell. He graduated high school from Ferris College in 1957 and Michigan Tech University in 1965. Don served the public in various positions of responsibility for 38 years, before retiring as Dowagiac’s Director of Public Services in 2009. He was an active member of the Rotary, the Knights of Columbus, the American Public Works Association (APWA), and the Michigan Municipal Electric Association (APWA), and many other associations in the engineering field. Don was a longtime, active member of Holy Maternity Catholic Church where he also served on the parish council. His greatest accomplishment was his 50 years of sobriety and his dedication to helping countless others overcome their own addictions.

Don is survived by his wife, Patricia (Pini) Hallowell; children, Cherie (Ron) Janik and Donald Jason (Teri) Hallowell; grandchildren, Ty, Camden, Luke, Calli, Grace, and Claire; sister-in-law JoAnn Pini (Jim Kuusisto); brother-in-law, Jim (Susie) Pini; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Nelson and Mildred Edith Hallowell and his sister Fran Wohlgemuth and mother-in-law, Irene Pini.

To Celebrate Don’s life, a Funeral Mass will be held on Monday Dec. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Holy Maternity Catholic Church, 210 N. Front St., Dowagiac, with Fr. Russel Homic officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m. at Clark Chapel 405 Center St., Dowagiac. A Rosary will be recited at 4:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Don’s family has requested that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Outreach in Dowagiac, or Holy Maternity Building Fund. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.