Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Nov. 29-Dec. 6

Published 2:39 pm Wednesday, December 8, 2021

By Submitted

Nov. 29

9:10 a.m. — M-62, personal protection order

10:19 a.m. — Cherry, domestic

7:03 p.m. — M-62/Rolen, traffic stop

8:10 p.m. — US-12/Lane, traffic stop

8:27 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop

11:32 p.m. — M-62/Edwardsburg Estates, traffic stop

 

Nov. 30

4:01 a.m. — US-12/Sunset, traffic stop

4:37 a.m. — US-12/South Shore, traffic stoop

8:12 a.m. — North Shore, juvenile complaint

8:38 a.m. — Ebersole, welfare check

3:54 p.m. — North Shore, civil complaint

5:52 p.m. — Section, general complaint

6:03 p.m. — Adamsville, car-deer accident

8:01 p.m. — May/Sherman, traffic stop

 

Dec. 1

6:08 a.m. — South Shore, welfare check

1:24 p.m. — Dailey, VIN inspection

2:19 p.m. — US-12, general assist

2:47 p.m. — Christianna, civil complaint

2:58 p.m. — M-62, personal protection order

5:54 p.m. — Redfield/Ridgewood, car-deer accident

6:42 p.m. — Elkhart, threats complaint

7:37 p.m. — Lakeview, welfare check

10:57 p.m. — Adamsville, domestic

 

Dec. 2

3:07 a.m. — M-62, business alarm

3:39 a.m. — Redfield, suspicious situation

8:44 a.m. — M-62, breaking and entering

8:58 a.m. — Daily, VIN inspection

9:45 a.m. — Section, juvenile complaint

10:54 a.m. — US-12, larceny

12:33 p.m. — Section, welfare check

1:35 p.m. — US-12/M-62, driving complaint

2:48 p.m. — Beach, malicious destruction of property

8:05 p.m. — S. Metcalf, domestic

8:20 p.m. — M-62, drug violation

8:58 p.m. — Hamilton, child abuse/neglect

11:18 p.m. — Section, business alarm

 

Dec. 3

2:25 a.m. — Bellows, domestic

4:33 a.m. — Redfield/Sherman, road hazard

8:44 a.m. — Section, general complaint

2:17 p.m. — Lazy, missing person

2:36 p.m. — South Shore, harassment

3:09 p.m. — Section, welfare check

7:26 p.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, traffic stop

7:28 p.m. — M-62, bank alarm

8:26 p.m. — Redfield/Oak, traffic stop

8:52 p.m. — US-12/Cass, traffic stop

9:54 p.m. — North Shore, traffic stop

10:57 p.m. — Elkhart/Sherman, traffic stop

 

Dec. 4

4:36 a.m. — Elkhart, traffic stop

1:11 p.m. — First, suspicious situation

7:09 p.m. — Cass/US-12, property damage accident

7:10 p.m. — M-62, civil complaint

11:16 p.m. — US-12, threats complaint

 

Dec. 5

12:05 a.m. — M-62/Elkhart, suspicious person

12:16 a.m. — M-62/Gateway, traffic stop

12:57 a.m. — Rolen/M-62, operating while intoxicated

2:58 a.m. — M-62, operating while intoxicated

3:51 a.m. — 3:44 p.m. — M-62, assist fire department

6:56 p.m. — US-12/Adamsville, car-deer accident

7:59 p.m. — Daily/Curtis, traffic stop

8:26 p.m. — US-12/M62, traffic stop

9:07 p.m. — Frantz, domestic

9:22 p.m. — Adamsville, civil complaint

11:59 p.m. — US-12, business alarm

 

Dec. 6

12:10 a.m. — North Shore, residential alarm

12:34 a.m. — Eagle Lake/North Park, traffic stop

1:41 a.m. — Irving, suspicious situation

2:57 a.m. — US-12, suspicious situation

6:33 a.m. — M-62/Harris, traffic stop

7:03 a.m. — Cass, general assit

8:28 a.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

9:10 a.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

10:59 a.m. — Hamilton, domestic

1:23 p.m. — Section, general complaint

1:49 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

5:07 p.m. — US-12/Gumwood, driving complaint

5:33 p.m. — Section, juvenile complaint

