Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Nov. 29-Dec. 6
Published 2:39 pm Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Nov. 29
9:10 a.m. — M-62, personal protection order
10:19 a.m. — Cherry, domestic
7:03 p.m. — M-62/Rolen, traffic stop
8:10 p.m. — US-12/Lane, traffic stop
8:27 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop
11:32 p.m. — M-62/Edwardsburg Estates, traffic stop
Nov. 30
4:01 a.m. — US-12/Sunset, traffic stop
4:37 a.m. — US-12/South Shore, traffic stoop
8:12 a.m. — North Shore, juvenile complaint
8:38 a.m. — Ebersole, welfare check
3:54 p.m. — North Shore, civil complaint
5:52 p.m. — Section, general complaint
6:03 p.m. — Adamsville, car-deer accident
8:01 p.m. — May/Sherman, traffic stop
Dec. 1
6:08 a.m. — South Shore, welfare check
1:24 p.m. — Dailey, VIN inspection
2:19 p.m. — US-12, general assist
2:47 p.m. — Christianna, civil complaint
2:58 p.m. — M-62, personal protection order
5:54 p.m. — Redfield/Ridgewood, car-deer accident
6:42 p.m. — Elkhart, threats complaint
7:37 p.m. — Lakeview, welfare check
10:57 p.m. — Adamsville, domestic
Dec. 2
3:07 a.m. — M-62, business alarm
3:39 a.m. — Redfield, suspicious situation
8:44 a.m. — M-62, breaking and entering
8:58 a.m. — Daily, VIN inspection
9:45 a.m. — Section, juvenile complaint
10:54 a.m. — US-12, larceny
12:33 p.m. — Section, welfare check
1:35 p.m. — US-12/M-62, driving complaint
2:48 p.m. — Beach, malicious destruction of property
8:05 p.m. — S. Metcalf, domestic
8:20 p.m. — M-62, drug violation
8:58 p.m. — Hamilton, child abuse/neglect
11:18 p.m. — Section, business alarm
Dec. 3
2:25 a.m. — Bellows, domestic
4:33 a.m. — Redfield/Sherman, road hazard
8:44 a.m. — Section, general complaint
2:17 p.m. — Lazy, missing person
2:36 p.m. — South Shore, harassment
3:09 p.m. — Section, welfare check
7:26 p.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, traffic stop
7:28 p.m. — M-62, bank alarm
8:26 p.m. — Redfield/Oak, traffic stop
8:52 p.m. — US-12/Cass, traffic stop
9:54 p.m. — North Shore, traffic stop
10:57 p.m. — Elkhart/Sherman, traffic stop
Dec. 4
4:36 a.m. — Elkhart, traffic stop
1:11 p.m. — First, suspicious situation
7:09 p.m. — Cass/US-12, property damage accident
7:10 p.m. — M-62, civil complaint
11:16 p.m. — US-12, threats complaint
Dec. 5
12:05 a.m. — M-62/Elkhart, suspicious person
12:16 a.m. — M-62/Gateway, traffic stop
12:57 a.m. — Rolen/M-62, operating while intoxicated
2:58 a.m. — M-62, operating while intoxicated
3:51 a.m. — 3:44 p.m. — M-62, assist fire department
6:56 p.m. — US-12/Adamsville, car-deer accident
7:59 p.m. — Daily/Curtis, traffic stop
8:26 p.m. — US-12/M62, traffic stop
9:07 p.m. — Frantz, domestic
9:22 p.m. — Adamsville, civil complaint
11:59 p.m. — US-12, business alarm
Dec. 6
12:10 a.m. — North Shore, residential alarm
12:34 a.m. — Eagle Lake/North Park, traffic stop
1:41 a.m. — Irving, suspicious situation
2:57 a.m. — US-12, suspicious situation
6:33 a.m. — M-62/Harris, traffic stop
7:03 a.m. — Cass, general assit
8:28 a.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
9:10 a.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
10:59 a.m. — Hamilton, domestic
1:23 p.m. — Section, general complaint
1:49 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
5:07 p.m. — US-12/Gumwood, driving complaint
5:33 p.m. — Section, juvenile complaint