Knapp scores 26 in Bobcats’ win over Bridgman

NILES — Sophomore Ellie Knapp poured in a game-high 26 points as host Brandywine defeated Bridgman in a BCS Athletic Conference non-division match-up Tuesday night.

the Bobcats (2-0) led just 22-21 at halftime against the Bees (2-1), but scored 30 second-half points while holding Bridgman to 16 points to remain undefeated.

Knapp also had three assists and five steals for the Bobcats, who got 12 points from Miley Young and eight points from Adeline Gill.

Liv Tomlin led the Bees with 11 points.

Brandywine is back in action Thursday night as it hosts River Valley in another BCS non-division contest.