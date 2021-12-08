Girls roundup: Rangers win in OT, Bucks top Titans

WHITE PIGEON — What a debut for Cassopolis girls basketball coach Stephon Luckey.

The Rangers outscored host White Pigeon 5-4 in overtime to edge the Chiefs 34-33 in the season and Southwest 10 opener for Cassopolis Tuesday night.

Quianna Murray led the Rangers to the victory with a game-high 18 points. Jadin Wolfe added eight points and Zaniya Dodd five.

Bailee Freeling led White Pigeon (0-2, 0-1 Southwest 10) with 13 points.

Cassopolis is back in action Friday as it heads to Hartford for another Southwest 10 Conference contest.

Buchanan 49, Michigan Lutheran 37

ST. JOSEPH — The Bucks remained undefeated as they knocked off the host Titans 49-37 in a non-divisional BCS Athletic Conference contest Tuesday night.

After three quarters, Buchanan (3-0) turned an eight-point halftime lead into a 39-29 advantage. The Bucks, who continue to play without center Faith Carson, were never challenged in the final eight minutes of play.

Hannah Tompkins led Buchanan with 12 points, while Alexa Burns added 10 points and Alyssa Carson seven.

Elise DeWeerd and Jules Koehler both scored eight points for Michigan Lutheran.

Buchanan opens up BCS Red Division play Thursday when it travels to Berrien Springs.

Marcellus 52, Centreville 44

CENTREVILLE — The Wildcats led 14-12 after eight minutes, but outscored the Bulldogs 38-32 over the final three quarters to pull away to their Southwest 10 Conference victory Tuesday.

Allison Daughter led Marcellus (2-0, 1-0 Southwest 10) with 17 points, while Brooklyn Vantilburg added 14 points and Emma Holmes 10.

Faith Edwards had 16 points for Centreville.