Boys roundup: Vikings, Eddies. Bucks fall in season openers

SOUTH BEND — Host South Bend Clay spoiled the season-opener for the Niles boys basketball team Tuesday night.

Despite allowing the Vikings to connect on eight 3-pointers, the Colonials were able to defeat Niles 58-39 to square its record at 2-2.

The Vikings trailed 15-8 after the opening quarter and 27-15 at halftime. Clay scored 31 points in the second half while holding Niles to 24 points.

Austin Bradley led the Vikings with 13 points. He was the lone Niles player to reach double figures. Anthony Brady Jr. finished with nine points and Mike Phillips six.

Miguel Henry scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Colonials, who also got 15 points from Ameer Harris and 10 points from Alex Wroblewski.

The Vikings make their Wolverine Conference debut Friday night as they host Paw Paw.

Marshall 55, Edwardsburg 43

MARSHALL — Host Marshall turned a three-point lead after one quarter into a 12-point victory over Edwardsburg Tuesday.

The Eddies (0-1) trailed 15-12 after the first eight minutes, but were down 11 by halftime (26-15). Edwardsburg cut the Marshall lead to 35-27 heading into the fourth quarter, but was outscored 20-16.

Jacob Pegura led the Eddies with 11 points, while Luke Stowasser added 10 and Isaac Merrill eight.

Marshall was led by Nauvion Burnett, who scored a game-high 17 points.

Coloma 59, Buchanan 41

COLOMA — Visiting Buchanan could not overcome a slow start in its season-opening 59-41 non-conference loss to Coloma Tuesday night.

The Bucks (0-1) trailed the Comets (1-0) 18-7 after one quarter. Buchanan was able to cut the Coloma lead to 27-20 by halftime, but was outscored 32-21 in the second half.

Ryan Young scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Bucks, who also got nine points from Dillon Otasvall and six points from Thomas VanOverberghe.

Jake Ickes led the Comets with 13 points. Cannon Hodges and Cameron Schinck both finished with 12 points.

The Bucks return to the court Friday when they travel to Berrien Springs for the BCS Athletic Conference Red Division opener.