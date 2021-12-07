Man arrested after exposing himself in front of woman, child at Sister Lakes laundromat

KEELER TOWNSHIP — A man is behind bars after confessing to masturbating in front of a woman and her daughter at a local business.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that an unnamed Keeler Township man, 60, has been arrested and charged with two felonies after exposing his genitalia and touching himself in the direction of a girl, 11, and her mother, 46, at a laundromat in the 66000 block of 95th Avenue in Sister Lakes on Saturday.

The manager of the laundromat provided deputies with security camera footage of the incident and the registration of what was believed to be the suspect’s vehicle, according to a press release.

“The video clearly showed the suspect exposing his genitalia and masturbating while looking in the direction of the daughter before being caught and verbally confronted by the mother,” the release said. “The driver’s license photo of the vehicle’s registered owner appeared to be the same individual as the suspect, and deputies contacted the suspect at his residence and obtained a confession.”

The suspect was lodged at the Van Buren County Jail pending arraignment on the charges of aggravated indecent exposure and accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

It was later found that the suspect also pleaded guilty in 2013 to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly person – obscene conduct in Berrien County, according to the release.

Keeler Township Deputy Raymond Hochsprung was the investigating officer.