Honor Credit Union donates $46,500 in honor of Giving Tuesday
Published 12:17 pm Tuesday, December 7, 2021
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Just as the giving season began, Honor stepped up to give back and make a difference in local communities.
In honor of Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, Honor Credit Union provided $18,500 to its team members through a $50 bonus to pay it forward and presented 28 organizations throughout Michigan with a $1,000 donation.
Giving Tuesday is a global initiative that encourages people and organizations to donate their time and money to charitable causes on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. The 28 organizations hand-chosen by Honor team members all share a common theme; they are charitable organizations committed to paying it forward in their community.
“We have an internal commitment at Honor to find ways to cultivate peace and love within our organization and in our communities. To us, this commitment means that we continuously fill needs we see and help spread kindness.” said Melissa Pratt, Honor’s VP of Culture. “Credit unions were built on the philosophy of People Helping People, and we strive to fulfill that on a daily basis. Giving Tuesday provided us a great opportunity to showcase how Honor lives this philosophy by giving back to these incredible organizations who are helping our communities each and every day.”
Honor’s Community Assistant Vice Presidents made their rounds on Tuesday to personally present each of the following organizations with their $1,000 check:
- Alex Mandarino Foundation (St. Joseph)
- Action Ministries (Dowagiac)
- American Legion Post #44 (Marquette)
- Area Agency on Aging (St. Joseph)
- The Avenue Family Network (Benton Harbor)
- Berrien County Suicide Prevention Coalition
- Christian Neighbors (Plainwell)
- D.A. Blodgett (Wyoming, Michigan)
- Decatur Police Department/Child Safety of America
- Eleanor’s Pantry (Paw Paw)
- Harbor Country Mission (Bridgman)
- Hidden Acres Safe Haven (Dowagiac)
- Humane Society of SW Michigan
- Kiwanis Clubs of Niles/SW Michigan
- Life Action Ministries (Buchanan)
- Moosewood Nature Center (Marquette)
- Mosaic CCDA (Benton Harbor)
- Open Doors Kalamazoo
- Operation Christmas Care (Berrien Springs)
- Red Bud Area Ministries (Buchanan)
- SAFE Place (Battle Creek)
- Shelter House (Coldwater)
- Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency (Benton Harbor)
- Summit Financial Wellness (Berrien County)
- Toys for Tots (Marquette)
- Twelve Baskets (Portage)
- Veterans Helping Veterans (Springfield)
- We Care (South Haven)