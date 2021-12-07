Honor Credit Union donates $46,500 in honor of Giving Tuesday

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Just as the giving season began, Honor stepped up to give back and make a difference in local communities.

In honor of Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, Honor Credit Union provided $18,500 to its team members through a $50 bonus to pay it forward and presented 28 organizations throughout Michigan with a $1,000 donation.

Giving Tuesday is a global initiative that encourages people and organizations to donate their time and money to charitable causes on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. The 28 organizations hand-chosen by Honor team members all share a common theme; they are charitable organizations committed to paying it forward in their community.

“We have an internal commitment at Honor to find ways to cultivate peace and love within our organization and in our communities. To us, this commitment means that we continuously fill needs we see and help spread kindness.” said Melissa Pratt, Honor’s VP of Culture. “Credit unions were built on the philosophy of People Helping People, and we strive to fulfill that on a daily basis. Giving Tuesday provided us a great opportunity to showcase how Honor lives this philosophy by giving back to these incredible organizations who are helping our communities each and every day.”

Honor’s Community Assistant Vice Presidents made their rounds on Tuesday to personally present each of the following organizations with their $1,000 check: