David Andrew Frazier, of Dowagiac

July 5, 1953 — Dec. 6, 2021

David Andrew Frazier, 68, of Dowagiac, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began July 5, 1953, in Watervliet, Michigan, one of seven children born to Glenn and Jackie Frazier. He married Sue Leitke Aug. 25, 1973, in Dowagiac.

David was a man of many talents. He enjoyed wood working and tinkering around in his shop. He enjoyed helping friends around their farms with fixing equipment and many other things. He enjoyed NASCAR racing with Dale Earnhardt Sr. being his favorite driver of all time. Most of all, he enjoyed his time spent with his grandchildren at home, on vacations, or teaching them one of his many skills.

David will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sue Frazier, of Dowagiac; two daughters, Stacy (Mike) Behnke, Kristi Frazier, both of Dowagiac; one son, Kevin Frazier, of Dowagiac; six grandchildren, Zech and Tyler Huston, Bree Behnke, Brady Frazier, Kyle Frazier, Kendall Runyon; one sister, Julie Frazier Tavrides, of Dowagiac; brothers, Mike (Becky) Frazier, of Kalamazoo, Vic Frazier, of Stevensville, Joe (Belinda) Frazier, of New Lenox, Illinois, Chris Frazier, of Dowagiac; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Frazier; his parents; and one brother, Tommy Frazier.

Family and friends will gather from noon until time of service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis.

Mr. Frazier will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of David be made to The Bryan Frazier Memorial Scholarship or to MI Life in Numbers, a local non-profit organization for the benefit of individuals living with diabetes, in care of Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031 or to an organization of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.