Charity Bibbs, of Niles

Sept. 30, 1944 — Dec. 3, 2021

Charity (Mayo) Bibbs, 77, of Niles, was called home on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in South Bend.

Charity’s life began on Sept. 30, 1944, in Portageville, Missouri when she was born to the union of Aron and Pearline (Lauderdale) Mayo. The family relocated to Niles in 1948 coming from Portageville.

She was a 1965 graduate of Brandywine High School. Charity wed Edward Lee Bibbs and although the marriage ended the two continued to care for their daughters. She worked for many years for Electro-Voice in Buchanan and Premier Tool and Die, Inc. in Niles. Charity was a member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Niles. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, liked to crochet, play bingo and sing in the family choir.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandchild, Kyasha Mayo; siblings, Dovie Miller, Doris Evans, Teretha Morgan, Clara Bluitt and Virginia Moore.

Loving family members who survive are her daughters, Melinda Mayo, Denise Bibbs, both of Niles, and Tina (Carlos) Hill, of South Bend; eight grandchildren, Kyle Mayo, Kevin Day, Kennedy Chavez (Nirisi), Javon Bibbs, Jayla Bibbs, Roman Parker, Rylee Parker; three great-grandchildren, Kaliana Day, Ryder Chavez, Sebbea Chavez. Her siblings, Lillie (Norwood) Miller, of Niles, Rosie (Ben Richard) Croom, CreAnne (Charles) Mwale, of Niles, Hilary Augustus Mayo, of Denton, Texas and Henry James (Ruthie) Mayo, of Buchanan as well as a host of nieces, nephews and countless other friends and family members.

Homegoing services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at noon at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church at 601 Ferry St. in Niles with a time of visitation to begin one hour prior. An interment will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memories of Charity may be shared with her family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.