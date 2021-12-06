Spectrum Health Lakeland Wound Center welcomes new provider

ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed nurse practitioner Shelley Thibeault, NP, to the medical staff.

Thibeault is seeing patients alongside wound specialist, Gary Witucki, DO, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Wound Center, located within Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center at 1234 Napier Ave. in St. Joseph.

Thibeault earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Grand Valley State University and a master’s degree in nursing with an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner certification from Northern Kentucky University. She has more than 29 years of nursing experience within the Lakeland system including critical care, post-operative recovery, cardiac telemetry and rehabilitation, hospice, and homecare. She is a certified wound ostomy nurse and most recently served as an enterstomal nurse with Lakeland Homecare.

“Having worked for Lakeland over the past three decades I know what a great organization it is and how much each and every team member truly cares for the patients we serve,” said Thibeault. “I am looking forward to this new opportunity to put my clinical skills to use in the wound care setting as I work closely with patients to help them begin their journey to healing.”

Providers at the Spectrum Health Lakeland Wound Center help speed up the healing process for patients suffering from severe wounds through a variety of treatments including hyperbaric oxygen chambers. The center is accredited by the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society. For more information, or to find a physician, visit lakelandwoundcenter.com or call (269) 683-8070 in Niles and (269) 983-8601 in St. Joseph.