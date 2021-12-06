Police presence at Brandywine Middle/High School part of routine safety measures, administration says

NILES — After social media rumors swirled surrounding a lockdown at Brandywine Middle/High School Monday, district administration sent a letter to parents assuring them the presence of police and K-9 units at the school were a part of routine safety measures.

In the letter, Superintendent Karen Weimer wrote that at no point were students in any danger Monday afternoon.

“As part of our ongoing safety initiatives, Brandywine routinely works with local law enforcement agencies on various drills,” Weimer said. “Additionally, we partner with them to have routine sweeps for drugs, including the use of drugs. Today, the dogs and their handler were in the district, and their presence caused concern, especially due to the recent tragic events at Oxford High School.”

Weimer said the district remains committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for students and staff — but it needs the community’s help to do so.

“We ask that you talk with your children and urge them to talk to a trusted adult at school if they hear of any potentially dangerous situations,” Weimer said. “If they are not comfortable speaking directly to someone, they are encouraged to use the state of Michigan’s OK2SAY tip time at 8-555-OK2SAY or their website (Michigan.gov/ok2say). Remember: if you see something, say something.”