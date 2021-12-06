Niles church seeking donations for upcoming holiday gift shop for families in need

NILES — A local church is teaming up with area organizations in an effort to bring Christmas cheer to Niles families in need.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Tattoo the World and radio station 99.1 WSMK are preparing for the second annual Holiday Enchanted Gift shop taking place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Mount Calvary, 601 Ferry St.

The church created the Holiday Enchanted Gift Shop to give families opportunities to pick out gifts at discounted prices for their children, giving parents and caregivers the fulfillment of providing for their loved ones. Mount Calvary is seeking monetary, tax-deductible donations and non-monetary donations such as gift cards, toys and games. Readers interested in making donations can contact Mount Calvary on Facebook or call (269) 683-0243.

“We’re hoping to see a lot of people come in and be happy that they can buy toys at a discounted price and contribute to Christmas,” said event coordinator Danielle Lucas. “Everyone deserves a good Christmas, especially the children.”

Last year’s Holiday Gift Shop helped 20 families. This year, Lucas approached Marci Taylor, of WSMK, and Tiara Williams, of Tattoo the World, about collaborating on this year’s event.

“We’re looking to help families that may be struggling,” said Taylor, who also attends Mount Calvary. “We’re hosting this to give them a chance to purchase gifts to make them feel like they are doing something for their kids. We’re looking for toys, clothing, anything that would help a family in need this season. The struggle is real out there and anything would help.”

“We’re asking for coats, gloves, toys, whatever kids would need,” Williams said. “This event will be for anyone in the community that needs help.”

For Williams, participating in the event is a chance to help her community.

“Just seeing the faces of families being happy is the biggest thing,” she said. “A lot of people can’t afford things for Christmas. Even if they can’t afford it, they can come to the gift shop and get things for families. We’ll figure something out.”

Like Williams, Taylor and Lucas are hoping to spread Christmas cheer to as many families in need as possible.

“We’re hoping to see people come out and be filled with joy that they can buy gifts they did not think they would be able to,” Taylor said. To be able to spread kindness is what the season is all about. We’re thankful for our donors.”

“I’m hoping to see a lot of people come in happy they can buy toys at a discounted price and contribute to their family’s Christmas,” Lucas said. “We want to let the community know we’re trying to provide opportunities for them and their children. Don’t hesitate to reach out to us. We have all kinds of gifts for all kinds of situations.”