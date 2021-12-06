Indiana-based company expanding in Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Monday to announce that EQ United, a logistics provider and RV components manufacturer, is establishing new operations in the village of Cassopolis with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

“Michigan’s business climate and highly skilled manufacturing workforce provide an environment where businesses like EQ United can grow and thrive, creating good-paying jobs for Michiganders in Southwest Michigan,” Whitmer said. “This is great news for working people, their families, and our economy as we continue our economic jumpstart and put Michigan back to work. With the help of companies like EQ United, we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever.”

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $6.2 million and create up to 175 jobs, supported by a $350,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over competing sites in Indiana.

Founded in Elkhart, Indiana in 1914, Days LLC dba EQ United, has two divisions: distribution and logistics and its manufacturing operations, providing components for RVs, trailers and specialty markets. The company currently has three campuses in Indiana.

EQ United is planning to consolidate its manufacturing operations, EQ Systems, into one facility in the village of Cassopolis where it will house office space, retail and installation space and additional manufacturing areas. The company will also add manufacturing capacity with the expectation of increasing its overall ability to produce cylinders it is currently purchasing from vendors in Minnesota and Canada.

“EQ United and its subsidiary, EQ Systems, is looking forward to our continued growth and expansion by moving our manufacturing operations into Cassopolis, Michigan. We are eager to become a part of the local community and landscape, providing a great place to work and for a strong partnership with the MEDC,” said Nate Carpenter, CFO of EQ United. “We are striving for more in-house manufacturing and currently we are working on doubling our cylinder manufacturing and producing wire harnesses for many outside markets. Our ‘United’ company will continue to provide quality products and services to the markets and regions we currently serve and beyond.”

The project further builds on Michigan’s leadership position in advanced manufacturing and will solidify the company’s future growth in the state. Market Van Buren has offered to assist the company in finding candidates for the newly-created positions, and the company also plans to work closely with Michigan Works!

“Congratulations to the team at EQ United on your tremendous growth and success. We appreciate your vote of confidence in incredible talent and competitive business climate here in Michigan,” said Quentin Messer, Jr., CEO of the MEDC and President and Chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund. “This project is a win for Southwest Michigan and for the entire state. We’re proud to join our local partners as we welcome EQ United to Cassopolis, and we look forward to attracting more companies like EQ United to Michigan.”

State Sen. Kim LaSata on Monday also applauded EQ United for choosing southwest Michigan for its new expansion, saying the new development will provide an economic boost to the area and bring with it a number of openings for good-paying jobs.

“This is an exciting development for the village of Cassopolis,” said LaSata, R-Coloma. “I applaud local leaders for their hard work to attract new investments and opportunities and thank the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for enabling projects that make such a difference in communities across the state.”

“We are excited to welcome Days Corporation to Cass County,” said Market Van Buren Executive Director Zach Morris. “We look forward to supporting their growth and celebrate the new jobs and investment that Days Corporation is bringing to our community.”