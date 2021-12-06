Bucks improve to 2-0 with win over Coloma

BUCHANAN — Despite All-State center Faith Carson being sidelined for much of the first two games of the season, Buchanan is 2-0 after defeating Benton Harbor and Coloma.

The Bucks opened their season with a 67-32 win over the Tigers Friday night and followed that up with a 63-29 win over Coloma Saturday morning.

In the first quarter, Buchanan outscored the Comets (0-1) 23-8 and never looked back. The Bucks led 31-12 at halftime and 43-19 heading into the final quarter.

LaBria Austin, a sophomore, led Buchanan with a game-high 15 points. Hannah Tompkins, a junior, finished with 12 points, and senior Hailey Jonatzke added nine points.

Coloma had a trio of players score seven points.

In its season opener, Buchanan opened up a 31-16 halftime lead, which it extended to 46-24 by the end of the third quarter.

Austin had 14 points to lead the Bucks, who also got 10 points from Jonatzke, nine points from junior Jillian McKean and nine points from freshman Alyssa Carson.

Edwardsburg 76, Sturgis 6

Host Edwardsburg put the rest of the Wolverine Conference on notice that it plans on competing for another league championship by defeating Sturgis 76-6 Friday night.

The Eddies (1-0, 1-0 Wolverine South) outscored the Trojans 27-1 in the opening quarter. Edwardsburg lead increased to 51-3 by halftime and 63-5 after three quarters of play.

Eddies’ senior Macey Laubach led all scorers with 21 points, while Katie Schaible added 13 and Averie Markel 12.

Juliette Schroeder had four points to lead Sturgis.

BUCHANAN 63, COLOMA 29

At Buchanan

COLOMA 29

Ava Genovese 2, A. Allmon 7, Taylor Brown 7, Clara Kimmerly 4, Tori Brown 7, A. Boyle 2. TOTALS: 8 11-20 29

BUCHANAN 63

Hailey Jonatzke 9, Jillian McKean 2, Kamille Lemon 6, Claire Lietz 4, LaBrian Austin 15, Hannah Herman 5, Alyssa Carson 8, Alexa Burns 2, Hannah Tompkins 12. TOTALS: 27 5-11 63

Coloma 8 12 19 29

Buchanan 23 31 43 63

3-point baskets: Coloma 2 (Allmon, Taylor Brown), Buchanan 4 (Jonatzke 2, Lemon 1, Austin 1). Total Fouls: Coloma 13, Buchanan 18. Varsity records: Coloma 0-1, Buchanan 1-0

BUCHANAN 67, BENTON HARBOR 32

At Buchanan

BENTON HARBOR 32

Janiza Wright 1, Desrae Kylss 8, Jmya Jordan 19, KaBrina Mays 2, Aaimya Johnson 2. TOTALS: 11 6-13 32

BUCHANAN 65

Hailey Jonatzke 10, Jillian McKean 9, Claire Lietz 5, LaBria Austin 14, Hannah Herman 7, Jenna French 1, AlyssA Carson 9, Alexa Burns 5, Hannah Tompkins 7, Faith Carson 0. TOTALS: 24 11-20 67

Benton Harbor 7 16 24 32

Buchanan 13 31 46 67

3-point baskets: Benton Harbor 4 (Jmya Jordan 4), Buchanan 8 (Jonatzke 2, Austin 2, McKean 1, Lietz 1, Tompkins 1, Herman 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Benton Harbor 22 (Johnson), Buchanan 18 (Herman). Varsity records: Benton Harbor 0-2, Buchanan 1-0

EDWARDSBURG 76, STURGIS 6

At Edwardsburg

STURGIS 6

Rylee Carver 0, Riley Eicher 0, Emily Schuller 0, Yuridiana Villafuerte 0, Madison Ater 0, Korin Whitcomb 2, Annabelle Bucklin 0, Halle Brooks 0, Nancy Montoya 0, Juliette Schroeder 4, Brianna Heiber 0. TOTALS: 1 4-5 6

EDWARDSBURG 76

Ella Castelucci 7, Macey Laubach 21, Katie Schaible 13, Kenzie Schaible 4, Averie Markel 12, Lindsey Dalenberg 6, Abby Bossler 4, Caitlin Tighe 9. TOTALS: 31 10-13 76

Sturgis 1 3 5 6

Edwardsburg 27 51 63 76

3-point baskets: Sturgis 0, Edwardsburg 4 (Ka. Schaible 3, Markel). Total fouls (fouled out): Sturgis 10 (none), Edwardsburg 10 (none). Varsity records: Sturgis 0-1, 0-1 Wolverine South; Edwardsburg 1-0, 1-0 Wolverine South