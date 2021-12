Meet Copper, a mastiff shepherd mix who has been on the search for his forever home for more than a year. In his search, Copper believes he would be best in a home where he is the only animal. This charming 3-year-old is playful and friendly. Copper is neutered. His adoption fee is $40. For more information, contact Cass County Animal Control to schedule a meet and greet at (269) 445-3701.