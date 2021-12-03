Pamala Kay Riege, of Cassopolis

Oct. 14, 1946 — Nov. 30, 2021

Pamala Kay Riege, 75, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

Her life began Oct. 14, 1946, in South Bend, Indiana, the third of eight children born to Leo and Lillian Riege.

Pam enjoyed bingo, crossword puzzles, and gambling. She liked her grandkids, but adored her great-grandchildren. Pam had a gentle calmness about her, but she would tell you how it was. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Pam’s heart was full of love for her family. She raised her three oldest grandchildren as they were her own. Pam would do anything for anyone of her family members. She was an excellent cook. Her specialty were scalloped potatoes and pork chops.

Pam will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Valarie Collins of Cassopolis, Julie Taylor of South Bend; one son, Lawrence Collins, Jr. of Indianapolis; fifteen grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren, one sister, Deborah Warner of Sisters Lakes; one brother, Jerome Riege of Cassopolis and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; Terry Riege, Tony Riege, Greg Riege, Steven Riege and one sister; Patricia Radics.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, from 2until 4 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, for a time of sharing memories and telling stories.

Ms. Riege will be laid to rest near her mother in Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka, Indiana on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Pamala be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 610 North Michigan Street, Suite 310, South Bend, Indiana 46601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.