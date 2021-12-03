Niles community leaders discuss at-risk citizens, share resources

NILES — More than a dozen community organizations convened at the Niles District Library Thursday morning for the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation’s meeting for at-risk citizens of Niles.

The goal of the meeting was to bring together the organizations that support the community’s most vulnerable citizens and to allow these agency representatives time to hear about the services that are offered in the community by others.

“I was so pleased with the turnout this morning,” said MGCF vice president of marketing Judy Truesdell. “All of the participants are leaders and caregivers for our at risk citizens, and they are all so dedicated in their fields. It was a privilege to meet them.”

Community leaders in attendance included Ray Cruse/Spectrum Lakeland Health, Emergency Room and Rural Health Clinic; John Lee/Spero House; Arquila Lewis/Ferry Street Resource Center; Mary Middleton, Gina Karasek/Niles Community Health Center; Jodi Montgomery/Salvation Army; Beverly Woodson/Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Food Pantry; Denise Peters/Niles YMCA; Christopher Clark/Community Healing Center, Carol’s Hope; Brenda Bolton/Wesley United Methodist Church, The Herbie Clinic; Diane Haslett/First Presbyterian Church; Tammy Stanton/SW Michigan Community Action Agency; Nancy Gilespie/St. Mary’s Christian Services; Jamie Rossow/Childrens’ Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan; Carrie Nyenhuis/Niles City Government; Lisa Croteau/Downtown Niles Development; Andrea Burns/Niles Community Library; Melissa Stolfo/Michigan Works Second Chance Program; Michael Rowland/Michigan Gateway Community

Foundation.

MGCF Board Members in attendance were Jane Brandstatter, Greg Harrison, Charlie Spilman, Denise Peters.