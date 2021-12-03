Jones man injured in Newberg Township crash

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP — A Jones man was injured Friday in a three-vehicle crash, according to local law enforcement.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reported that deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury traffic crash on M 60 west of Corey Lake Road in Newberg Township.

The crash occurred at 12:40 p.m. Friday.

Investigation of the crash showed that a Chevy pick-up driven by Charles Buck, 75, of Vandalia, failed to yield right of way and turned into the path of a Chevy Beretta, driven by Clare Trout, 85, of Jones. Buck’s vehicle struck Trout’s vehicle, causing it to lose control and spin. Trout’s vehicle then struck a Ford Explorer, driven by Khari Clements, 43, of Constantine. Trout’s vehicle then left the roadway and struck some small trees.

Trout was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Elkhart General Hospital for his injuries. Buck and Clements were not injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and all drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Assisting on scene were the Newberg Fire Department and SEPSA Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.