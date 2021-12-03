Dowagiac hosts Thursday evenings with holiday shopping, lights

DOWAGIAC – Thursday, shoppers joined downtown Dowagiac for the first of four evenings this December for personalized shopping under the glow of holiday lights.

Hosted by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, Front Street specialty shops and restaurants are welcoming the public to a relaxed dining and shopping experience this holiday season. According to Vickie Phillipson, chamber of commerce program director, each of the participating specialty shops will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays in December.

Participating sites include Art ‘enah Suit, Bow Wow Bakery & Bath, Caruso’s Candy Kitchen, Cottage Gallery, Deck the Halls, The Marshall Shoppe, Oh My – Old Made New, Olympia Books, Rosy Tomorrows, Who Knew? Consignment and Yarn on Front.

“There’s just something special about this time of year, when you stroll our picturesque downtown under the evening lights,” Phillipson said. “Last year when shops remained open for one evening, the response from the public and business owners encouraged us to extend this year’s promotion through the end of December.”

“The relaxed atmosphere on Thursday evenings allows shop owners to provide more personalized service for patrons,” Phillipson added. “While downtown, families can also enjoy the ambiance of Beckwith Park’s new fire pit and view the community Christmas tree.”

The extended hours program is part of the chamber’s multi-event holiday celebration that also included Christmas Open House Weekend Nov. 12-13; Small Business Saturday; this Friday’s Candle-light Christmas Parade; and Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 11, co-hosted by the Dowagiac Elks.

Corporate sponsors of the holiday celebration include: Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital, the Business Center of Southwest Michigan, Cass County Council on Aging, Clark Chapel / Starks Family Funeral Homes, Deck the Halls, Dowagiac Area History Museum, Dowagiac Credit Union, Dowagiac Family Dentistry, Imperial Furniture, John Vylonis, Matthew V. Cripe DDS, Southwest Vision Center, The Baker’s Rhapsody and The Timbers of Cass County.