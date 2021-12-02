SMC to host holiday concert Saturday

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College’s annual Holiday Concert takes place 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the theatre of the Dale A. Lyons Building on the Dowagiac campus.

This musical gift to the community features the SMC Jazz Ensemble, Symphonic Band, Concert Choir, Select Voices and Men’s Ensemble performing holiday favorites to ring in the season.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Donations will be used to fund the launch of the inaugural Lyons Cup, a competitive scholarship program designed to attract and retain motivated musicians from area high school instrumental and choral programs.

Mark Hollandsworth’s band and David Carew’s choir will collaborate on the finale, Leroy Anderson’s “Christmas Festival,” inviting the audience to join in singing a collection of familiar carols.

Masks are required for attendees.