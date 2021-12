Seven Eddies earn MHSFCA All-Region honors

EDWARDSBURG — The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association has named seven Edwardsburg players Division 4 All-Region honors.

The Eddies, who reached the Division 4 semifinals before being eliminated by state runner-up Hudsonville Unity Christian, had five players selected on defense and three players picked on offense.

Jacob Edwardsburg was selected as a defensive lineman, with Ben Miller and Connor Ostander being picked as linebackers. Logan McColley and Isaiyah Swartz were named as defensive backs.

On offense, Brennen Brady-Brittain was picked as an offensive lineman and Landon Mikel as a tight end.

In Division 5, Buchanan kicker Logan Grwinski was selected for special teams.

Division 4

Offensive Line

Brennan Brady-Brittain — Edwardsburg

Tight End

Landon Mikel — Edwardsburg

Defensive Line

Jacob Edwards — Edwardsburg

Linebacker

Ben Miller — Edwardsburg

Connor Ostrander — Edwardsburg

Defensive Back

Logan McColley — Edwardsburg

Isaiyah Swartz — Edwardsburg

Division 5

Special Teams

Logan Grwinski — Buchanan