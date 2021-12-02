Berrien Springs’ Hailey, Chung named MVPs

NILES — Jamal Hailey and Junyoung Chung, of Berrien Springs, were named the offensive and defensive Most Valuable Players of the All-BCS Athletic Conference football team for the 2021 season.

The Shamrocks, who won the Red Division title, had a total of 10 players named to the first team, while Brandywine had six players and Buchanan two.

First-team picks for the Bobcats were running back Ivory McCullough, offensive linemen Phillip McLaurin and Connor Sobecki, defensive linemen Gavin Schoff and Jordan Grice, as well as linebacker Steve Collins.

Buchanan kicker Logan Grwinski was the top special team player, while Troy Holloway was a first-team selection as linebacker.

BCS All-Conference Football Team 2021

Offensive MVP

Jamal Hailey, Berrien Springs

Defensive MVP

Junyoung Chung, Berrien Springs

First Team Offense

Tyler Ewalt, Quarterback — Berrien Springs

Ivory McCullough, Fullback — Brandywine

Jamal Hailey, Running Back — Berrien Springs

James York, Wide Receiver — Berrien Springs

Ben Eising, Wide Receiver — Berrien Springs

Phillip McLaurin, Offensive Line — Brandywine

Connor Sobecki, Offensive Line — Brandywine

Danny Cordovia, Offensive Line — Berrien Springs

Allen Chole, Offensive Line — Berrien Springs

Elliot Williamson, Offensive Line — South Haven

Trent Till, Athlete/Quarterback — South Haven

Special Teams Player

Logan Grwinski, Kicker — Buchanan

Defense First Team

Troy Holloway, Defensive Line — Buchanan

Gavin Schoff, Defensive Line — Brandywine

Jordan Grice, Defensive Line — Brandywine

Kole Blasko, Defensive Line — Berrien Springs

Steve Collins, Linebacker — Brandywine

Junyoung Chung, Linebacker — Berrien Springs

CJ Gordon, Linebacker — Berrien Springs

Brandon Haygood, Defensive Back — Berrien Springs

Garrett Brewer, Defensive Back — Berrien Springs

Titus Davis, Defensive Back — South Haven

Ray Woodall, Defensive Back — South Haven

Honorable Mention

Connor Legault, Quarterback — Buchanan

Owen Kerlikowske, Offensive Line — Berrien Springs

Xavion Harrington, Linebacker — South Haven

Drew Glavin, Defensive Back — Buchanan

Kevin Roberts Jr., Defensive Back — Brandywine

Jamison Cuttino, Defensive Line — South Haven

Jack Ruth, Linebacker — Buchanan

Carter Sobecki, Linebacker — Brandywine

Micah McFarland, Linebacker — Berrien Springs