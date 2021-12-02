Berrien Springs’ Hailey, Chung named MVPs
Published 3:23 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021
NILES — Jamal Hailey and Junyoung Chung, of Berrien Springs, were named the offensive and defensive Most Valuable Players of the All-BCS Athletic Conference football team for the 2021 season.
The Shamrocks, who won the Red Division title, had a total of 10 players named to the first team, while Brandywine had six players and Buchanan two.
First-team picks for the Bobcats were running back Ivory McCullough, offensive linemen Phillip McLaurin and Connor Sobecki, defensive linemen Gavin Schoff and Jordan Grice, as well as linebacker Steve Collins.
Buchanan kicker Logan Grwinski was the top special team player, while Troy Holloway was a first-team selection as linebacker.
BCS All-Conference Football Team 2021
Offensive MVP
Jamal Hailey, Berrien Springs
Defensive MVP
Junyoung Chung, Berrien Springs
First Team Offense
Tyler Ewalt, Quarterback — Berrien Springs
Ivory McCullough, Fullback — Brandywine
Jamal Hailey, Running Back — Berrien Springs
James York, Wide Receiver — Berrien Springs
Ben Eising, Wide Receiver — Berrien Springs
Phillip McLaurin, Offensive Line — Brandywine
Connor Sobecki, Offensive Line — Brandywine
Danny Cordovia, Offensive Line — Berrien Springs
Allen Chole, Offensive Line — Berrien Springs
Elliot Williamson, Offensive Line — South Haven
Trent Till, Athlete/Quarterback — South Haven
Special Teams Player
Logan Grwinski, Kicker — Buchanan
Defense First Team
Troy Holloway, Defensive Line — Buchanan
Gavin Schoff, Defensive Line — Brandywine
Jordan Grice, Defensive Line — Brandywine
Kole Blasko, Defensive Line — Berrien Springs
Steve Collins, Linebacker — Brandywine
Junyoung Chung, Linebacker — Berrien Springs
CJ Gordon, Linebacker — Berrien Springs
Brandon Haygood, Defensive Back — Berrien Springs
Garrett Brewer, Defensive Back — Berrien Springs
Titus Davis, Defensive Back — South Haven
Ray Woodall, Defensive Back — South Haven
Honorable Mention
Connor Legault, Quarterback — Buchanan
Owen Kerlikowske, Offensive Line — Berrien Springs
Xavion Harrington, Linebacker — South Haven
Drew Glavin, Defensive Back — Buchanan
Kevin Roberts Jr., Defensive Back — Brandywine
Jamison Cuttino, Defensive Line — South Haven
Jack Ruth, Linebacker — Buchanan
Carter Sobecki, Linebacker — Brandywine
Micah McFarland, Linebacker — Berrien Springs