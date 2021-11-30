J. C. Betts, of Niles

March 6, 1936 — Nov. 24, 2021

J. C. Betts, 85, of Niles, was called home when he passed away unexpectedly, but of natural causes on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

He was born to the late Amanda Payne in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on March 6, 1936.

After school J.C. enlisted and served his country proudly in the United States Navy.

He married Josephine Manning in 1959 and they celebrated more than 60 years of marriage before she passed in May of 2020; with Jo Jo by his side, they were a dynamic duo. J.C. was very involved in his children’s lives and often served as a coach for their baseball teams. He will always be remembered for his genuine smile, his affection toward his wife and devotion to his family.

Preceding J. C. in death are his mother and his beloved wife, Josephine.

He will be greatly missed by his children, Lemont (Renee) Betts, of Benton Harbor, Alton (Norma) Betts, of Nolanville Texas, Cleavon (Amy) Betts, of Niles, Dahletha “Dee” (Terry) Armstead, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. J. C. is also survived by his siblings, Maybelle Whitby, Doris Payne, Chris Payne, Calvin Payne and Joyce Mitchell, of Missouri.

Services to honor and celebrate J.C. will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at noon

Brown Funeral Home, 521 East Main Street, Niles, Michigan with visitation 11 a.m. J. C. will be

laid to rest next to Josephine at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.

Officiated by Pastor Jerry Bishop of Life Quest Outreach Ministries Grand Rapids. We will be following COVID protocol, and the family has kindly asked that all in attendance wear a mask.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for J.C.’s family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.