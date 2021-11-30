COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,301,593 cases, 23,732 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 19,437 COVID-19 cases and 323 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 6,913 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 10,218 cases and 167 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 1,301,593 COVID-19 cases and 23,732 related deaths.

As of last week Friday, 70.9 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.