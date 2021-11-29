Rangers’ Pflug named first-team All-Southwest 10 in soccer
Published 3:00 pm Monday, November 29, 2021
CASSOPOLIS — Southwest 10 Conference soccer champion Hartford landed nine plays on the all-league squad, which was announced recently.
The Indians had five players named first-team, including co-captains Aaron Lopez-Robles and Kaden Johnson.
Bloomingdale had three players on the first team, while Bangor two and Cassopolis and Comstock one each.
Logan Pflug was the first-team selection for the Rangers. Cassopolis also had R.J. Drews named to the second team. Felix Audebert and Malachi Ward were honorable mention selections.
All-Southwest 10 Soccer
First Team
• Aaron Lopez-Robles, Hartford
• Kaden Johnson, Hartford
Alan Gonzalez, Hartford
Erick Morales, Hartford
Caiden Smith, Hartford
Jonathan Nieva, Bangor
Gail Ramirez-Hernandez, Bangor
Drake Cross, Bloomingdale
Antonio Garcia, Bloomingdale
Andy Sustaita, Bloomingdale
Logan Pflug, Cassopolis
Fernando Torres, Comstock
• Denotes captains
Second Team
Fernando Munoz. Bangor
Alexis Castillo, Bloomingdale
Yahir Perales, Bloomingdale
Eli Rude, Bloomingdale
R.J. Drews, Cassopolis
Alex Patov, Comstock
Sebastian Gonzalez, Hartford
Kevin Parra, Hartford
Honorable Mention
Bangor: Adan Carrillo, Daniel Ventura; Bloomingdale: Adrian Flores, Abdul Hussein; Cassopolis: Felix Audebert, Malachi Ward; Comstock: Jonathan Torres, Tyler Caswell; Hartford: Jose Rios, Melvin Parra