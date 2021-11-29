Rangers’ Pflug named first-team All-Southwest 10 in soccer

CASSOPOLIS — Southwest 10 Conference soccer champion Hartford landed nine plays on the all-league squad, which was announced recently.

The Indians had five players named first-team, including co-captains Aaron Lopez-Robles and Kaden Johnson.

Bloomingdale had three players on the first team, while Bangor two and Cassopolis and Comstock one each.

Logan Pflug was the first-team selection for the Rangers. Cassopolis also had R.J. Drews named to the second team. Felix Audebert and Malachi Ward were honorable mention selections.

All-Southwest 10 Soccer

First Team

• Aaron Lopez-Robles, Hartford

• Kaden Johnson, Hartford

Alan Gonzalez, Hartford

Erick Morales, Hartford

Caiden Smith, Hartford

Jonathan Nieva, Bangor

Gail Ramirez-Hernandez, Bangor

Drake Cross, Bloomingdale

Antonio Garcia, Bloomingdale

Andy Sustaita, Bloomingdale

Logan Pflug, Cassopolis

Fernando Torres, Comstock

• Denotes captains

Second Team

Fernando Munoz. Bangor

Alexis Castillo, Bloomingdale

Yahir Perales, Bloomingdale

Eli Rude, Bloomingdale

R.J. Drews, Cassopolis

Alex Patov, Comstock

Sebastian Gonzalez, Hartford

Kevin Parra, Hartford

Honorable Mention

Bangor: Adan Carrillo, Daniel Ventura; Bloomingdale: Adrian Flores, Abdul Hussein; Cassopolis: Felix Audebert, Malachi Ward; Comstock: Jonathan Torres, Tyler Caswell; Hartford: Jose Rios, Melvin Parra