Edwardsburg Lions Club hosting Christmas tree sale fundraiser

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Lions, Leos, a student branch of the Lions, and friends of the club came together Friday to unload a semi truck containing more than 300 Christmas trees.

The trees came just in time for the Lions Clubs’ 56th annual Christmas tree sale. Taking place in the lot of the Edwardsburg H&R Block, 26091US-12, Edwardsburg, Lions will sell a variety of live Christmas trees leading up to the holiday. The sale is one of the club’s biggest fundraisers of the year. Throughout the year, the club supports various community events and projects. “The Lions take pride in selling beautiful Fraser Fir trees with heights of 6 to 12 feet and Scotch Pine trees with heights of 6 to 8 feet,” said Lion Tanda Stiffler. “The lot is full and ready to sell trees for everyone to prepare for the season.” The hours of operation are 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1 to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

“Come pick out your tree at the H&R Block business lot while the selection is abundant,” Stiffler said. “Thank you, H&R Block, for sharing your kindness to the Edwardsburg Lions to show our beautiful trees at your business.”