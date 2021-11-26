Daily Data: Friday, Nov. 26
Published 12:08 am Friday, November 26, 2021
RUNNING
Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run
At Niles
5K Results
Overall Male Winner
Race Bettich, Stevensville – 16:55
Overall Female Winner
Emily Pedzinski, Niles – 18:44
Age Division Winners
Male 14 and Under
VanDyck, Niles 1:05:08
Male 5-9
Price, Niles 25:25
Male 10-14
Jacob Kuntz, Buchanan 19:31
Male 15-19
Race Bettich, Stevensville 16:55
Male 20-24
Nicholas Murray, Berkley 17:48
Male 25-29
Ryan Jamieson, Indianapolis 17:51
Male 30-34
Samuel Felton, St. Joseph 16:59
Male 35-39
Justin Hembrecht, Granger, Ind. 18:25
Male 40-44
Benjamin Nicholson, St. Joseph 20:05
Male 45-49
Chris White, Granger, Ind. 17:02
Male 50-54
Greg Mueller, Granger, Ind. 18:53
Male 55-59
Rich Wheeler, South Bend, Ind. 18:25
Male 60-64
Jeff Garr, Niles 25:28
Male 65-69
Charles Wawrzyniak, Niles 27:13
Male 70-79
Arvil Howe, South Bend, Ind. 26:59
Female 4 and under
Thompson, South Bend, Ind. 51:25
Female 5-9
Doss, Berrien Springs 27:03
Female 10-14
Emily Shepherd, South Bend, Ind. 22:34
Female 15-19
Molly Weithman, Vienna, Va. 19:39
Female 20-24
Emily Pedzinski, Niles 18:44
Female 25-29
Rachel Bendewald, St. Joseph 20:26
Female 30-34
Ellie Garrison, South Bend, Ind. 24:24
Female 35-39
Ariel Martin, Niles 23:16
Female 40-44
Amber York, Galien 21:28
Female 45-49
Lisa Oleksak, Palatine, Ill. 21:31
Female 50-54
Lisa Viergutz, St. Joseph 24:01
Female 55-59
Laura Carlson, South Bend, Ind. 24:40
Female 60-64
Doreena Dunning, St. Joseph 27:02
Female 65-69
Karen Schwelnus, South Bend, Ind. 29:39
Female 70-79
Nan Monhaut, Granger, Ind. 32:15
80 and Over
Judy Lee, Notre Dame, Ind. 41:51
Virtual 5K
Clarence Grimmer. Clarksdale, AZ. 24:49
Aubree Murray, Niles 29:51
Jennifer Murray, Niles 30:06
Elynn Stecker, South Bend, Ind. 59:59
Peter Smith, South Bend, Ind. 59:59
10K Results
Overall Male Winner
Nicholas Yanek, Canton, Ga. – 31:13
Overall Female Winner
Emily Meckstroth, Chicago – 41:24
Age Division Winners
Male 5-9
Gramza, Mishawaka, Ind. 1:01:58
Male 10-14
Beau Kirtdoll, Niles 46:28
Male 15-19
Brendon Ogata, St. Joseph 44:15
Male 20-24
Nicholas Yankek, Canton, Ga. 31:13
Male 25-29
Jacob Timmons, South Bend, Ind. 41:18
Male 30-34
Dakotah Thompson, Madison, Wisc. 39:03
Male 35-39
Jess Puck, Mishawaka, Ind. 41:11
Male 40-44
Brian Sharda, Grand Rapids 42:14
Male 45-49
Rob Michalak, South Bend, Ind. 43:06
Male 50-54
Jeff Rudlaff, Niles 45:38
Male 55-59
William O’Brien, Glen Ellyn, Ill. 44:00
Male 60-64
Ian Stewart, Zionsville, Ind. 46:23
Male 65-69
Edwin Hurlow, Berrien Springs 45:12
Male 70-79
Louie Dale, Berrien Springs 54:55
Female 10-14
Charlie Drew, Niles 45:28
Female 15-19
Erin Moore, Niles 43:19
Female 20-24
Claire Stowe, South Bend, Ind. 50:06
Female 25-29
Emily Meckstroth, Chicago 41:24
Female 30-34
Stephanie Strauss, New York, N.Y. 45:08
Female 35-39
Erica Kelsey, Mishawaka, Ind. 46:18
Female 40-44
Erin Abbey, South Bend, Ind. 48:47
Female 45-49
Colleen Dabler, Osceola, Ind. 45:15
Female 50-54
Helen Hock-Yu, South Bend, Ind. 55:52
Female 55-59
Laura Carlson, South Bend, Ind. 49:48
Female 60-64
Kathleen Mccourt, Benton Harbor 1:06:27
Female 65-69
Terry Feldbaum, South Bend, Ind. 1:02:11
Virtual 10K
Tim Lee, DeWitt 45:15
Jim Gilmore, Lakeside 52:54
Tracy Flewelling, Buchanan 58:23
Deborah Cogan, South Bend, Ind. 59:50