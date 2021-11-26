Daily Data: Friday, Nov. 26

Published 12:08 am Friday, November 26, 2021

By Staff Report

RUNNING

Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run

At Niles

5K Results

Overall Male Winner

Race Bettich, Stevensville – 16:55

Overall Female Winner

Emily Pedzinski, Niles – 18:44

 

Age Division Winners

Male 14 and Under

VanDyck, Niles 1:05:08

Male 5-9

Price, Niles 25:25

Male 10-14

Jacob Kuntz, Buchanan 19:31

Male 15-19

Race Bettich, Stevensville 16:55

Male 20-24

Nicholas Murray, Berkley 17:48

Male 25-29

Ryan Jamieson, Indianapolis 17:51

Male 30-34

Samuel Felton, St. Joseph 16:59

Male 35-39

Justin Hembrecht, Granger, Ind. 18:25

Male 40-44

Benjamin Nicholson, St. Joseph 20:05

Male 45-49

Chris White, Granger, Ind. 17:02

Male 50-54

Greg Mueller, Granger, Ind. 18:53

Male 55-59

Rich Wheeler, South Bend, Ind. 18:25

Male 60-64

Jeff Garr, Niles 25:28

Male 65-69

Charles Wawrzyniak, Niles 27:13

Male 70-79

Arvil Howe, South Bend, Ind. 26:59

 

Female 4 and under

Thompson, South Bend, Ind. 51:25

Female 5-9

Doss, Berrien Springs 27:03

Female 10-14

Emily Shepherd, South Bend, Ind. 22:34

Female 15-19

Molly Weithman, Vienna, Va. 19:39

Female 20-24

Emily Pedzinski, Niles 18:44

Female 25-29

Rachel Bendewald, St. Joseph 20:26

Female 30-34

Ellie Garrison, South Bend, Ind. 24:24

Female 35-39

Ariel Martin, Niles 23:16

Female 40-44

Amber York, Galien 21:28

Female 45-49

Lisa Oleksak, Palatine, Ill. 21:31

Female 50-54

Lisa Viergutz, St. Joseph 24:01

Female 55-59

Laura Carlson, South Bend, Ind. 24:40

Female 60-64

Doreena Dunning, St. Joseph 27:02

Female 65-69

Karen Schwelnus, South Bend, Ind. 29:39

Female 70-79

Nan Monhaut, Granger, Ind. 32:15

80 and Over

Judy Lee, Notre Dame, Ind. 41:51

 

Virtual 5K

Clarence Grimmer. Clarksdale, AZ. 24:49

Aubree Murray, Niles 29:51

Jennifer Murray, Niles 30:06

Elynn Stecker, South Bend, Ind. 59:59

Peter Smith, South Bend, Ind. 59:59

 

10K Results

Overall Male Winner

Nicholas Yanek, Canton, Ga. – 31:13

Overall Female Winner

Emily Meckstroth, Chicago – 41:24

 

Age Division Winners

Male 5-9

Gramza, Mishawaka, Ind. 1:01:58

Male 10-14

Beau Kirtdoll, Niles 46:28

Male 15-19

Brendon Ogata, St. Joseph 44:15

Male 20-24

Nicholas Yankek, Canton, Ga. 31:13

Male 25-29

Jacob Timmons, South Bend, Ind. 41:18

Male 30-34

Dakotah Thompson, Madison, Wisc. 39:03

Male 35-39

Jess Puck, Mishawaka, Ind. 41:11

Male 40-44

Brian Sharda, Grand Rapids 42:14

Male 45-49

Rob Michalak, South Bend, Ind. 43:06

Male 50-54

Jeff Rudlaff, Niles 45:38

Male 55-59

William O’Brien, Glen Ellyn, Ill. 44:00

Male 60-64

Ian Stewart, Zionsville, Ind. 46:23

Male 65-69

Edwin Hurlow, Berrien Springs 45:12

Male 70-79

Louie Dale, Berrien Springs 54:55

 

Female 10-14

Charlie Drew, Niles 45:28

Female 15-19

Erin Moore, Niles 43:19

Female 20-24

Claire Stowe, South Bend, Ind. 50:06

Female 25-29

Emily Meckstroth, Chicago 41:24

Female 30-34

Stephanie Strauss, New York, N.Y. 45:08

Female 35-39

Erica Kelsey, Mishawaka, Ind. 46:18

Female 40-44

Erin Abbey, South Bend, Ind. 48:47

Female 45-49

Colleen Dabler, Osceola, Ind. 45:15

Female 50-54

Helen Hock-Yu, South Bend, Ind. 55:52

Female 55-59

Laura Carlson, South Bend, Ind. 49:48

Female 60-64

Kathleen Mccourt, Benton Harbor 1:06:27

Female 65-69

Terry Feldbaum, South Bend, Ind. 1:02:11

 

Virtual 10K

Tim Lee, DeWitt 45:15

Jim Gilmore, Lakeside 52:54

Tracy Flewelling, Buchanan 58:23

Deborah Cogan, South Bend, Ind. 59:50

