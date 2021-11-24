Children to ride in Dowagiac parade

DOWAGIAC — Riding with Santa in the Dowagiac Candlelight Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3, will be to Kamren Steward and Claire Fuller, of Dowagiac, winners of Santa’s Giant Gift Basket Drawing from the Greater Dowagiac Chamber’s Christmas Open House Weekend Nov. 13. Steward is the 5-year-old son of Shane Wade and Richard Steward. Fuller is the 5-year-old daughter of Justin and Amanda Fuller.

In addition to toys, the gift baskets also contained a special invitation to ride with Santa in the Dec. 3 Candlelight Christmas Parade. Santa and the children will be transported in the grand procession by Chad Burger, of Niles. The Candlelight Christmas Parade steps off at 7 p.m. on Main Street as it then circles the downtown on Front, Division and Depot Drive. The parade is being presented by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce and Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital.