Cannavista Wellness raising funds for Redbud Area Ministries

Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, November 24, 2021

By Submitted

BUCHANAN — Downtown Buchanan cannabis retailer Cannavista Wellness recently launched a charitable fundraising initiative with proceeds being donated to Buchanan’s Redbud Area Ministries Food Bank.

RAM supports food-insecure residents of Buchanan and is active in the community throughout the year. Now until Dec. 20, adults 21 and over can donate $5 to RAM at Cannavista for their chance to win a $200 gift card for Cannavista

Wellness or Mill Valley Hemp Co.

This Saturday, customers come by from noon to 2 p.m., for a special appearance by Freddie Miller, who became a local celebrity after being featured on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

