Wayne B. Laylin, of Dowagiac

Aug. 7, 1934 — Nov. 20, 2021

Wayne B. Laylin, 87, of Dowagiac, passed away at home with his loving wife, Patricia, by his side on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. He was born Aug. 7, 1934, in Dowagiac to Erwin J. and Janis (Boyce) Laylin.

Wayne is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Patricia (Byers) Laylin; his children, Christine (Thomas) Matthews, of Dowagiac, Sheryl (Todd) Bounds, of Dowagiac, Fred (Carla) Laylin, of Dowagiac, and Susan (Larry) Light of Dowagiac; his 14 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and many more that bestowed that title to him throughout the years; his siblings, Beverly VanDenbore of Tuscon, Arizona, Leon (Shirley) Laylin, of Dowagiac, and Gale (Linda) Laylin, of Dowagiac; a very special “instigator” son, Glenn Peters, of Fife Lake; and numerous nieces and nephews that he lovingly enjoyed spending time with.

He was an avid member of the Community of Dowagiac for many years. He was also in many groups and activities ranging from athletic boosters, band boosters, Boy Scouts, and the local Masonic Lodge. Wayne enjoyed taking videos for the local football and basketball games, as well as band activities and was always happy to give someone a copy of whatever video they asked for. He proudly served as a member of the Michigan National Guard.

The family will handling funeral services privately. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.