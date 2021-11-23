Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate 1,000 Thanksgiving food boxes to those in need

NEW BUFFALO — Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos donated of 1,000 food boxes to those in need during the week of Thanksgiving.

Delivery of the boxes took place Tuesday, and distribution will be completed through several organizations in Michigan and Indiana. Each Thanksgiving food box includes a ham, macaroni and cheddar mix, canned corn, potatoes, cranberry jelly and a pumpkin roll.

Recipient organizations in Michigan include: Feeding America Michigan in Benton Harbor; Marcellus Community Food Pantry in Marcellus; Cooperating Ministries/Methodist Church in Hartford; Action Ministry Center in Dowagiac; Child and Family Services of Southwest Michigan; Lawrence United Methodist Church in Lawrence; and St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Dowagiac.

Recipient organizations in Indiana include: Feeding America Indiana in South Bend; MAC Albright in Mishawaka; Broadway Christian Parish in South Bend; Clay Church in South Bend; First United Methodist Church in South Bend; and River Park Food Pantry in South Bend.

Commenting on the donation, Rebecca Richards, Tribal Council Chairwoman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority said, “The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos are very proud to be able to continue our tradition of giving to those in need during the holiday season. We hope this offering will ease the burden and lift the spirits of individuals and families in Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana. We would also like to thank our partners at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to help get the supplies to those in need.”

COVID has caused significant delays in the supply chain making it difficult to find goods that are “usually widely available. We would like to commend the proactive efforts of our Four Winds Team Members for procuring the necessary food items to provide complete Thanksgiving meals. We are thankful for our partnerships with all of the organizations involved to help us reach a large number of communities in the region,” added Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos.

Marijo Martinec, the executive director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana echoed said he appreciated the donation.

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with the Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos to feed the hungry,” he said. “The need is so great and because of their generosity, families struggling with hunger will have a delicious meal to celebrate Thanksgiving this year.”