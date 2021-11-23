Gilbert Vernon, of Cassopolis

Sept. 18, 1956 — Nov. 21, 2021

Gilbert Vernon, 65, of Cassopolis, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully at home, Nov. 21, 2021. He was born Sept. 18, 1956, to Samuel Eugene Vernon and Ora Bee Vernon (nee Burton). He graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1976.

Gilbert was an avid outdoorsman; he could often be found taking photos of nature’s beauty, from a seed’s first sprouts to stars burning intensely above. Preferring the fruits of his own labor, he loved fishing, hunting, tending his gardens, from which he enjoyed canning and pickling the vegetables he harvested.

He will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 36 years, Nilda Avila Vernon; his three children: Annah, Joseph and Joel Vernon. He was the best Lolo to Emmaleigh Vernon, his cherished granddaughter. He is survived by his siblings: Kathleen Dixon, Elizabeth Roman, Mary Jean Griffiths, Samuel Vernon Jr., Ora Jean Woods, Andy Vernon, and Gloria Jackson and their spouses, as well many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles and his dear Uncle Albert “Stuff” Burton.

Gilbert had a deep love for reading and studying the Bible, often having deep conversations with family and close friends, Ken and Amy Royce.

His parents, Samuel and Ora Vernon, preceded him in death.

Visitation will be held for family and close friends, Sunday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bowerman Funeral Home in Eau Claire. Messages and memories may be shared online at

bowermanfuneral.com.

Flowers are welcome, and memorial contributions may be made to his family.