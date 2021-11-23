Family Fare donates to Dowagiac health center

Family Fare this week paid it forward, sharing their winnings in a recent contest to Nadzieja Pocheki, owner of For the Love of Health Family Health Center in Dowagiac.

Kim Robison, the store’s fast lane head, presents Pocheki (far right) with a $100 gift certificate the store received as one of the winners of the Scarecrow Contest, co-hosted by Leader Publications and the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce during Under the Harvest Moon festival. With Robison studying at Southwestern Michigan College to enter the field of Health Information Technology Systems and both her mother and grandmother having worked in the health care field, she wanted to pay forward the $100 advertising gift certificate to Pocheki who just opened her health care center.

Also shown is Heather Sandora, customer service manager; and David Rife, assistant store director. Family Fare and For the Love of Health are both members of the Chamber of Commerce. Submitted/Leader Publications