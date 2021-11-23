Cass County 4-H Leaders’ Association honors ‘superheroes’

Published 10:43 am Tuesday, November 23, 2021

By Submitted

CASS COUNTY — A local organization recently recognized the “superheroes” that gave it another successful year.

At this awards ceremony and banquet hosted Nov. 13, Cass County 4-H recognized honored 4-H members, community members, leaders and parents for their contributions. The event was sponsored by the Cass County 4-H Leaders’ Association.

 

Awards included:

Outstanding 4-H Leaders of the Year:

  • Judi Kidman
  • Brian Kuemin

 

Horse Honoree Trophies:

  • Scott Teter Gymkhana Honoree Trophy – Cade Tyrakowski
  • Sylvia Fetter Western Horse Honoree Trophy – Zoe Pegura
  • Caruso Stephenson Ranch Honoree Trophy – Quianna Murray
  • English Honoree Trophy– Zoe Pegura

 

County Medal Recipients:

  • Master Photography – Makayla Dopkowski
  • Community Service – Makayla Dopkowski

 

Key Club Recipient:

  • Makayla Dopkowski

 

Milestone Awards:

  • Five years — Brett Bowman, Katherine Harris, Bianca May, Windy Proctor, Mariah Srmek, Karlee Thornburg
  • 10 years — Heather Bush, Jackie Collins, Jera Krager, Roger Leach, Tanya Leach, Roxanne Roush, Tawana Washington
  • 15 years — Erica Thomas
  • 25 years — Elizabeth Waldschmidt, Jodi Phillips, Judy Ruggles, Jennifer Stockwell
  • 30 years — Michael Bradley, James Name, Eugene Stockwell
  • 35 years — Diane Wallace, Jacqueline Williams, Ronald Williams
  • 40 years — Janice Becraft, John Sobieski
  • 45 years — Betty Groth, Linda Preston, Peter Preston

 

Teen Leaders Association Service Pins:

  • Brianna Stockwell – second year
  • Katherine Gregory – third year
  • AJ Harris – third year
  • Jamie Howard – third year
  • Anna Ives – third year

 

Graduating Seniors:

  • Bailey Asmus
  • Collin Bogue
  • Allyssa Carmichael
  • Sierra Carpenter
  • Sophia Curtis
  • Allison Daugherty
  • Daeton Gillam
  • Elizabeth Green
  • Austin Gregory
  • Riley Harris
  • Trinity Heighway
  • Jenna Hemenway
  • Anna Ives
  • Ashleigh Johnson
  • Paige Knepple
  • Noah Krager
  • Abraham Kraus
  • Dylan Largen
  • Anna Leach
  • Blake Majewski
  • Kate Mih
  • Riley Mott
  • Kamden Oomen
  • Mason Peck
  • Jacob Pegura
  • Erin Quigg
  • Drew Russell
  • Austin Smego
  • Connor Sobecki
  • Ethan Stout
  • Emily Tharp
    • Justin Toth
  • Layla True
  • Ruthie Wadzinski
  • Madison Weedon
  • Myndy White
  • Kendon Williams
  • Riley Wimberley
  • Taylor Wimberley
  • Isaiah Witmer

 

