Cass County 4-H Leaders’ Association honors ‘superheroes’
Published 10:43 am Tuesday, November 23, 2021
CASS COUNTY — A local organization recently recognized the “superheroes” that gave it another successful year.
At this awards ceremony and banquet hosted Nov. 13, Cass County 4-H recognized honored 4-H members, community members, leaders and parents for their contributions. The event was sponsored by the Cass County 4-H Leaders’ Association.
Awards included:
Outstanding 4-H Leaders of the Year:
- Judi Kidman
- Brian Kuemin
Horse Honoree Trophies:
- Scott Teter Gymkhana Honoree Trophy – Cade Tyrakowski
- Sylvia Fetter Western Horse Honoree Trophy – Zoe Pegura
- Caruso Stephenson Ranch Honoree Trophy – Quianna Murray
- English Honoree Trophy– Zoe Pegura
County Medal Recipients:
- Master Photography – Makayla Dopkowski
- Community Service – Makayla Dopkowski
Key Club Recipient:
- Makayla Dopkowski
Milestone Awards:
- Five years — Brett Bowman, Katherine Harris, Bianca May, Windy Proctor, Mariah Srmek, Karlee Thornburg
- 10 years — Heather Bush, Jackie Collins, Jera Krager, Roger Leach, Tanya Leach, Roxanne Roush, Tawana Washington
- 15 years — Erica Thomas
- 25 years — Elizabeth Waldschmidt, Jodi Phillips, Judy Ruggles, Jennifer Stockwell
- 30 years — Michael Bradley, James Name, Eugene Stockwell
- 35 years — Diane Wallace, Jacqueline Williams, Ronald Williams
- 40 years — Janice Becraft, John Sobieski
- 45 years — Betty Groth, Linda Preston, Peter Preston
Teen Leaders Association Service Pins:
- Brianna Stockwell – second year
- Katherine Gregory – third year
- AJ Harris – third year
- Jamie Howard – third year
- Anna Ives – third year
Graduating Seniors:
- Bailey Asmus
- Collin Bogue
- Allyssa Carmichael
- Sierra Carpenter
- Sophia Curtis
- Allison Daugherty
- Daeton Gillam
- Elizabeth Green
- Austin Gregory
- Riley Harris
- Trinity Heighway
- Jenna Hemenway
- Anna Ives
- Ashleigh Johnson
- Paige Knepple
- Noah Krager
- Abraham Kraus
- Dylan Largen
- Anna Leach
- Blake Majewski
- Kate Mih
- Riley Mott
- Kamden Oomen
- Mason Peck
- Jacob Pegura
- Erin Quigg
- Drew Russell
- Austin Smego
- Connor Sobecki
- Ethan Stout
- Emily Tharp
• Justin Toth
- Layla True
- Ruthie Wadzinski
- Madison Weedon
- Myndy White
- Kendon Williams
- Riley Wimberley
- Taylor Wimberley
- Isaiah Witmer