Cass County 4-H Leaders’ Association honors ‘superheroes’

CASS COUNTY — A local organization recently recognized the “superheroes” that gave it another successful year.

At this awards ceremony and banquet hosted Nov. 13, Cass County 4-H recognized honored 4-H members, community members, leaders and parents for their contributions. The event was sponsored by the Cass County 4-H Leaders’ Association.

Awards included:

Outstanding 4-H Leaders of the Year:

Judi Kidman

Brian Kuemin

Horse Honoree Trophies:

Scott Teter Gymkhana Honoree Trophy – Cade Tyrakowski

Sylvia Fetter Western Horse Honoree Trophy – Zoe Pegura

Caruso Stephenson Ranch Honoree Trophy – Quianna Murray

English Honoree Trophy– Zoe Pegura

County Medal Recipients:

Master Photography – Makayla Dopkowski

Community Service – Makayla Dopkowski

Key Club Recipient:

Makayla Dopkowski

Milestone Awards:

Five years — Brett Bowman, Katherine Harris, Bianca May, Windy Proctor, Mariah Srmek, Karlee Thornburg

10 years — Heather Bush, Jackie Collins, Jera Krager, Roger Leach, Tanya Leach, Roxanne Roush, Tawana Washington

15 years — Erica Thomas

25 years — Elizabeth Waldschmidt, Jodi Phillips, Judy Ruggles, Jennifer Stockwell

30 years — Michael Bradley, James Name, Eugene Stockwell

35 years — Diane Wallace, Jacqueline Williams, Ronald Williams

40 years — Janice Becraft, John Sobieski

45 years — Betty Groth, Linda Preston, Peter Preston

Teen Leaders Association Service Pins:

Brianna Stockwell – second year

Katherine Gregory – third year

AJ Harris – third year

Jamie Howard – third year

Anna Ives – third year

Graduating Seniors: