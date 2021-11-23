Buchanan schools to require universal masking after Thanksgiving break

Published 6:29 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021

By Staff Report

BUCHANAN — When students in grades kindergarten through seventh return to school after the Thanksgiving recess, they will be required to wear masks, according to a statement released by the district Tuesday.

The letter, posted to the district’s website, attributed the decision to an increased spread of COVID-19 among students and staff.

“With the increase in COVID cases mainly in our Pre-K-7 buildings we are having to quarantine an increasing amount of students over the past two weeks,” the letter states, noting that 128 students have been quarantined since Nov. 8. “Our middle school moved to virtual learning due to the number of students quarantined.”

Further details regarding quarantine guidelines are available at buchananschools.com

 

 

