Brandywine team gives back

NILES — The Brandywine High School Girls Basketball Program took part in its first ever “Rake Back” last Saturday morning after practice.

For the event, the players cleaned up the homes and yards of homeowners in need of assistance in the Brandywine community.

Coach Josh Hood took to social media following the event to say it was a success and that he was proud of his team.

“Zero games played and the Brandywine Lady Cats are already champions,” he said. “Our first “Rake Back” was a huge success. Four happy homeowners in 4.5 hours.”