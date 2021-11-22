Spectrum Health Lakeland breaks ground on new medical campus in Niles

NILES — Spectrum Health Lakeland began construction on a new integrated care campus, located at 2002 S. 11th St., Niles.

The 22,000-square-foot facility will house counseling, pediatric, family medicine, and walk-in-clinic services through Southwestern Medical Clinic, as well as otolaryngology services through Spectrum Health Lakeland Ear, Nose, and Throat. When complete, both Southwestern Medical Clinic, Niles and Spectrum Health Lakeland Ear, Nose, and Throat providers will relocate from their current locations to the new space. The $7.8 million project is expected to be completed in late 2022.

“We are committed to continually invest in the best facilities, talented teams, and advanced services throughout our entire service area,” said Kendall Troyer, vice president medical group and quality, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “This new facility will house a range of coordinated health services from diagnostics to primary and specialty care, all in one place, allowing us to deliver care to a patient’s whole family, right in their community.”

“The current Southwestern Medical Clinic facility in Niles is nearing the end of its operational life and to continue to provide patients with the most up to date care and technology, and to expand access for new patients, we needed to invest in a new space,” said Keith Twiddy, MD, family medicine physician, Southwestern Medical Clinic, Niles. “We look forward to the many ways this new facility will improve efficiencies and workflows, allow us to recruit additional providers, and enhance the overall patient care experience.”

For more information about the project, visit swmc.org/niles.