Feb. 14, 1927 — Nov. 15, 2021

Simone Bird, of Niles, passed away at the age of 94 on Nov. 15, 2021.

Simone was born Feb. 14, 1927, in Tilbury Township, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Camiel and Sidone Derynck. On July 30, 1949, she married Harvey P Bird who survives. Simone was a loving wife and mother who loved flowers, nature and her kitty. She and Harvey traveled extensively, mostly by RV in their retirement years. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Niles. She proudly obtained her US citizenship on July 4, 2002.

Simone earned per LPN nursing degree from Southwestern Michigan College in 1969. She was employed at Healthwin Hospital before retiring in 1986.

Simone was proceeded in death by her parents and brothers, Henry Derynck (Lois), of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Maurice Derynck (Madeline,) of Tilbury, Ontario, and Achille Derynck, of Tilbury, Ontario.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 72 years are her sons, H. Phillip Bird (Mary Ann), of Dewey, Arizona, Gerry Bird (Barb), of Woodbury, Minnesota, and her daughters, Yvonne Lantz (Tim), of DeWitt, Michigan and Pat Teeter (Bill), of Niles, Michigan. Also surviving are grandchildren, Bruce Bird, Adam Bird (Kristina), Josh Bird (Katie), Jared Bird (Anna), Jason Bird (Ashley), Sean Niven, Matt Niven (Jessica), Sarah Bartman (Casey), Greg Teeter, and Kim Sewell (John II). Step-grand-children are Dan Sinclair (Carrie), John P Viviano (Mary), Pamela Dresselhouse (the late David) and Monica Kessel (Brett). Simone is also great grandmother to 14, step-great-grandmother to six, and step great-great grandmother to 2.

Friends visited with family on Monday, Nov. 22 between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home 615 E. Main St. in Niles, Michigan. Funeral services were held at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 9 S. Fourth St. in Niles at 12:30 p.m. followed by burial at Mission Hills Cemetery in Niles.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences to the family may be made at halbritterwickens.com.