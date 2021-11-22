Annual Cass County Parks Pass on sale

CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Parks Department believes it has the gift that will keep on giving this holiday season.

2022 annual Cass County Parks Passes are currently on sale. A special offer of a $12 in-county residents pass ($22 out-of-county) will give 365 days of enjoyment to someone that loves the outdoors, hiking, biking, disc golfing, running, cross country skiing, bird watching, picnicking with family, tubing and more T.K. Lawless Park, Russ Forest or the Arthur Dodd Memorial Park.

Purchasers can get a start using their passes during the department’s upcoming Winter Nights on Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12.

Daily entry to the parks is $2 per resident vehicle ($3 out-of-county), so for the price of six visits, purchasers can visit for the entire year. The price of passes will return to the normal price of $15 for in-county and $25 out-of-county after the holidays.

To take advantage of this offer, call (269) 445-4456 or stop by the Cass County Parks and Recreation Department at 120 N. Broadway, Suite 200, Cassopolis.