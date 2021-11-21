PHOTO GALLERY: Division 4 state semifinals

Published 7:39 am Sunday, November 21, 2021

By Scott Novak

PORTAGE — For the second time in 10 months, the Edwardsburg football team had its dreams of being the Division 4 state champions dashed in the semifinal round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs.

The No. 2-ranked Eddies were no match for No. 3-ranked Hudsonville Unity Christian Saturday afternoon at Portage Northern High School in front of a crowd of nearly 4,000 fans.

The Crusaders scored touchdowns on all eight of its possessions en route to a 58-8 win over Edwardsburg, which earned them a spot in Friday night’s Division 4 state championship game against No. 1-ranked Chelsea, which was a 30-27 winner over Freeland in the other semifinal.

Unity Christian (13-0) finished with 531 yards of total offense, led by Abraham Rappuhn, who rushed for 197 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns, including an 81-yard run. Crusaders quarterback Cameron Chandler had 75 yards rushing and a pair of scores while he also drew a touchdown pass. Unity Christian’s 58 points were two more than the Edwardsburg (12-1) defense had allowed all season.

Connor Ostrander had the lone touchdown for the Eddies, which at the time, cut the Crusader’s lead to 14-8 in the opening quarter. Ostrander bounced a run to the outside and went 58 yards for the score. Logan McColley added the 2-point conversion.

Edwardsburg finished with 315 yards of total offense. Quarterback Jacob Pegura was 8-of-10 for 113 yards and an interception. Ostrander finished with 75 yards rushing on eight carries.

