Inmate found dead at Berrien County Jail

Published 3:29 pm Saturday, November 20, 2021

By Staff Report

ST. JOSEPH — An inmate at the Berrien County Jail was found dead Saturday morning, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.

The inmate, David Cortez, 42, of Benton Harbor, was housed in the medical wing at the jail due to previous medical conditions. He was in the medical cell alone, and was found dead at 8:55 a.m. Saturday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Michigan State Police were requested to conduct an investigation into the coordination with WMed Medical Examiner’s Office,” according to a statement from sheriff’s department.

No further details are available.

More News

DUS superintendent talks teacher contracts, pandemic during Q&A

Local family to host third annual Thanksgiving meal event at Niles High School

Dog stranded in Haiti reunited with Niles owner

Health department employee succumbs to COVID-19

Print Article