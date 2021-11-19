Local family to host third annual Thanksgiving meal event at Niles High School

The Wortham family is gearing up for its Third Annual Feed the Family Thanksgiving Dinner event from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25 at Niles High School parking lot.

Volunteers will be outside to direct customers where to drive up for the meals. People who reserved a meal will drive up, give their name and wait for their meal to be delivered curbside.

The Worthams hope to improve on last year’s total of 300 dinners.

“It’s something that our family is very passionate about when it comes to feeding the hungry and the elderly of our community,” said event organizer Lawanda Wortham.

While the first event was a sit-down dinner for the community in the school cafeteria, the family did a drive thru and delivery service last year and will do the same this year. No reservations are needed but the family asks those seeking delivery to call and place an order in advance with a name and address at (269) 906-8834. However for delivery to our seniors and disabled we asked that they call and place an order in advance with their name and address. Those who are picking up food can also call and reserve a meal in advance if they like by calling the number as well.