Health department employee succumbs to COVID-19

CASSOPOLIS – A local health worker has succumbed to COVID-19.

During regular committee reports on Thursday, Cass County District 4 Commissioner Roseann Marchetti reported that Susan Sherwood, of South Bend, passed away on Nov. 8 after contracting COVID-19. Sherwood was a public health nurse employed by the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

Sherwood was born in Niles, graduated from Niles High School in 1977 and also graduated from Southwestern Michigan College School of Nursing in Dowagiac.

According to her obituary, Sherwood was “diligent in the fight against COVID, giving numerous immunizations to the public.” The obituary also said she contracted the virus at a funeral, so her service, held at Mapleview Church in Niles, was private.

She previously worked as an ICU nurse at Pawating Hospital in Niles, and previously volunteered at the Berrien County Youth Fair, Niles Future Farmers of America and the Cass County Sheriff Mounted Division.

“Susan Sherwood was well-liked and an extremely hard worker,” said Marchetti, reading from a health department report.