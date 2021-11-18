Rotary’s ‘Welcome to Dowagiac’ centennial sign complete

DOWAGIAC – After months of delays, a local landmark has finally been completed.

Rotarian and Dowagiac Rotary Charitable Foundation President Larry Crandall updated Rotary Club members Thursday that the club’s “Welcome to Dowagiac” centennial sign located on the piece of land bordering the intersection of M-51 and M-62 in front of Rite Aid in Dowagiac, is finished.

The project – in the works for years before breaking ground in July – was implemented to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Dowagiac Rotary Club, which was founded in 1920. In the months since breaking ground, the project ran into many supply-line delays.

The final steps included installing the rotary logo, as well as installing lighting so people coming into town will be able to see the sign at night.

“We thought this would be something lasting, that would be here,” said Crandall, at the time of groundbreaking. “We wanted something that would be first-class and would be visible to both the public and people coming into Dowagiac.”

Project contractors included Creative Vinyl, Wightman & Assoc., Lawn Boys, Wolford Electric, Quality Masonry and Monuments by Design.