Local travel agent earns prestigious top rank with cruise line

CASSOPOLIS — A Cassopolis travel agent has achieved prestigious status in Princess Cruises’ Academy training program, certifying him as an expert cruise professional.

Melvin Reynolds of Cruise Brothers has achieved Commodore status, joining an exclusive group of travel agents who are now recognized by Princess at the Academy’s highest level for their unique qualifications and knowledge as a cruise planning professional. Melvin earned this distinction after completing the minimum 25 courses necessary to graduate from the program.

“We at Princess are very proud of Melvin Reynolds’s dedication, as he put in extra effort to offer clients exceptional knowledge regarding our cruise vacation product as well as our worldwide destinations,” said Jan Swartz, Senior Vice President of Customer Service and Sales at Princess. “Travel agents who reach this top level in our Academy program have completed hours of coursework to become a cruising expert, which will prove invaluable to providing clients with a great vacation.”

Princess Academy is the cruise industry’s most comprehensive online training program available to travel agents in the U.S. and Canada. Agents who complete the extensive coursework become experts on a wide range of topics, offering travelers full knowledge of important details about a Princess vacation such as the different passenger amenities on the line’s 17 ships, the company’s worldwide destinations, and the many special programs available onboard.

“I’m thrilled to be a Princess Commodore and expand my expertise about cruising,” Reynolds said. “The knowledge I’ve gained makes me a more valuable resource for my clients, and enables me to recommend the very best vacation which matches all of their needs.”

To become a Commodore, travel agents must fulfill 25 required and elective classes, representing approximately 15 hours of total course work covering worldwide destinations, onboard programs and customer service skills. As they complete courses, agents receive their “stripes” through four levels: First Officer, Staff Captain, Captain and finally Commodore. Agents can continue to take elective courses to expand their knowledge and keep their Commodore status current.