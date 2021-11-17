BCS champion Buchanan dominants All-Red Division squad

BUCHANAN — The rewards for going undefeated in its BCS Athletic Conference Red Division schedule and winning the league tournament are paying off for the Buchanan volleyball team.

The Bucks had three players selected first-team for the All-Red Division squad, including the MVP Josie West. Joining West on the team were Faith Carson and Lauren Strefling.

Brandywine had a pair of All-Red Division first-team selections in Kadence Brumitt and Olivia Laurita. Bridgman also had two players selected — Peyton Oman and Takiya Cornelius.

Rounding out the first team were Berrien Springs’ Olivia Elliott and South Haven’s Faith Lewis.

Second team selections were Hailey Jonatzke and Alea Fisher, of Buchanan; Ellie Knapp and Elizabeth Stockdale, of Brandywine; Bella Gearhart and Haylee Kanous, of Bridgman; Jaykyrah Palmer, of Berrien Springs, and Aleena Keh, of South Haven.

BCS Red Division Standings

Buchanan 4-0

Bridgman 3-1

Brandywine 2-2

South Haven 1-3

Berrien Springs 0-4

Final BCS Red Division Standings

Buchanan 10 points

Brandywine 7 points

Bridgman 7 points

Berrien Springs 3 points

South Haven 3 points