Richard “Paco” Rodriguez, of Dowagiac

Feb. 9, 1952 — Nov. 14, 2021

Richard “Paco” Rodriguez, 69, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Spectrum Lakeland Health in St. Joseph. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Richard was born on Feb. 9, 1952 in Dowagiac, to the late Eddie Martin Rodriguez & Helen Joy Branch. On Sept. 9, 1972, in Dowagiac, he married Debra Kay Clark. Richard drove a semi-truck for many years hauling grain and produce, he then worked at ICG for many years until they closed and retired from Alutech. He was a member of the Dowagiac Missionary Baptist Church. Richard enjoyed fishing and hunting and taking scenic drives to the old farmhouse with his wife. Most of all he loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his wife, Debra; children, Wendy (Jim) Davis, Melissa (Randy) Dorton and Shannon (the late Les Cross, II) Cross, all of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Jacob (Christina) Davis, Natalie Davis, Chelsea Dorton, Hannah Dorton, Kenzie Cross, Deonna Cross, Kaden Sandora, Lila Sandora, Kameron Holmes and Hailey Anders; great-granchildren, Maya Davis and Ella Martinez; special nieces, Heather Sandora and Tonya (Kenny) Holmes and nephew – Justin (JaJa) Anders; brothers and sisters Mary (Bob) Vanloo, Ruth (Tom) Nash, Deborah (Dan) Schoetzow, Marie (Chester) Davis, Jim (Nancy) Rodriguez, Liz (Ray) Rodriguez and Lori Rodriguez. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Thelma Rodriguez, and siblings David (Nancy) Ellsworth, Shirley Burnham, Patti Steele, Barbara Rodriguez, Freddy Rodriguez and Ben Rodriguez.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m., at Clark Chapel in Dowagiac with Jim Davis and Ron Dorton officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Visitation with the family precedes the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rodriguez family. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkchapel.com.